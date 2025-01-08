RGV CPR nos presenta sus nuevos talleres y servicios médicos
Nos visita Marisol Escamilla, por parte de RGV CPR, LLC, hablamos de los próximos talleres médicos y de los servicios que ofrecen para instructores independientes de CPR.
Redes:
Email:
contact@rgvcpr.com
Info:
1702 N 10th St Suite C, Edinburg, TX 78539
Vea el video para la entrevista completa
