RGV CPR nos presenta sus nuevos talleres y servicios médicos

By: Juan Barragan

Nos visita Marisol Escamilla, por parte de RGV CPR, LLC,  hablamos de los próximos talleres médicos y de los servicios que ofrecen para instructores independientes de CPR.

 

Redes:

Web

Facebook

Email:

contact@rgvcpr.com

Info:

1702 N 10th St Suite C, Edinburg, TX 78539

Vea el video para la entrevista completa

