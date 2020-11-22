RGV doctor writes educational coronavirus children's book
One Rio Grande Valley doctor has written a children's book to help educate the community and children on the coronavirus.
Dr. Keila Rodriguez is the author of the book "When The World is Sick," which focuses on a little girl's journey on what the coronavirus is and how it has changed her world.
Rodriguez said it was her two-year-old daughter that inspired her to write the book.
"Myself, I'm a board-certified pediatrician and I have a 2-year-old and I never really sat down with her to talk about it because I'm like, 'she's 2, she's gonna be fine," Rodriguez said.
To get a copy of the book you can email Dr. Rodriguez at keirbook@gmail.com. The book is also available on Amazon.
