RGV doctor writes educational coronavirus children's book

By: Marisol Villarreal

One Rio Grande Valley doctor has written a children's book to help educate the community and children on the coronavirus. 

Dr. Keila Rodriguez is the author of the book "When The World is Sick," which focuses on a little girl's journey on what the coronavirus is and how it has changed her world. 

Rodriguez said it was her two-year-old daughter that inspired her to write the book. 

"Myself, I'm a board-certified pediatrician and I have a 2-year-old and I never really sat down with her to talk about it because I'm like, 'she's 2, she's gonna be fine," Rodriguez said. 

To get a copy of the book you can email Dr. Rodriguez at keirbook@gmail.com. The book is also available on Amazon. 

