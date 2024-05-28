RGV SPORTS HOF RINGS

MCALLEN - The Rio Grande Valley Sports Hall of Fame wasn't able to hold their induction ceremony in 2020 due to COVID-19. Without a ceremony until 2021, the Hall of Fame leadership made a tour around the Valley to deliver the Hall of Fame Rings to the recipients.

McAllen Memorial Head Football Coach Bill Littleton joined McAllen High Volleyball Head Coach Paula Dodge and longtime sports official Mario Reyna as recipients in McAllen on Friday.

Also honored in 2020 were Paul Alsbury, Edinburg native who went to become a collegiate and professional punter; Larry Howell, longtime track coach in south Texas; Rolando Garcia best known for his tenure as San Isidro's head basketball coach; and legendary sportswriter, author, and professor Greg Selber.