RGVCA All-Star Game

HARLINGEN - The annual RGVCA Coaches Association All-Star Football game returned to Boggus Stadium on Saturday with the East picking up a 21-17 victory over the west. San Benito's Jermaine Corbin scored twice for the East to help put them in front after a scoreless first half. 

2 days ago Saturday, January 08 2022 Jan 8, 2022 Saturday, January 08, 2022 10:32:00 PM CST January 08, 2022
