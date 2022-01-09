East Wins RGVCA All-Star Game at Boggus Stadium

HARLINGEN - The annual RGVCA Coaches Association All-Star Football game returned to Boggus Stadium on Saturday with the East picking up a 21-17 victory over the west. San Benito's Jermaine Corbin scored twice for the East to help put them in front after a scoreless first half.

Catch some of the highlights in the video above.