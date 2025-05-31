Ribbon cutting ceremony held for new affordable housing units in Brownsville
Related Story
A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Thursday for new, affordable housing units in Brownsville.
The BCC Village Townhomes, located on Mayorca Court near Ruben Torres Boulevard, has nine units ready for rent, and another 23 in construction.
“It’s a great day for Brownsville to be able to expand our access to affordable housing,” Brownsville Mayor John Cowen said. “It's a real need in the community. We have a year and a half waitlist for housing vouchers at the affordable housing for the housing authority.”
The entire project will cost nearly $10 million.
Part of it is being funded with a grant from the Texas General Land Office.
Texas Land Commissioner Dawn Buckingham was at the ceremony.
“Every Texan deserves access to safe, resilient housing—especially those hit hardest by past disasters,” Buckingham said in a statement. “BCC Village Townhomes represent the kind of future-focused investment that strengthens communities and helps provide much needed affordable rental housing for our working class neighbors.”
Those interested in moving in can call the Brownsville Housing Authority.
News
News Video
-
McAllen police search for missing 15-year-old girl
-
Feds: Alleged Arroyo Terminals crude oil scheme conspired to provide material support...
-
Man arrested in connection with Pharr church vandalism
-
Man arrested after allegedly cutting co-workers with saw at South Padre Island
-
Harlingen police, DPS crack down on drunk driving
Sports Video
-
RGV Red Crowns back at home Saturday to face San Antonio Corinthians
-
FC Brownsville vs. West Texas FC finishes in 0-0 draw
-
Brownsville FC hosting reigning champions for Friday night matchup at Brownsville Sports...
-
Valley Cheer Elite wins D2 Summit; honors former cheerleader
-
La Villa state champion track star Kaycei Salazar signs with Stephen F....