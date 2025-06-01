x

Rio Hondo city leaders vote to fire police chief

By: Sarah Cervera

Rio Hondo city leaders decided during a special meeting on Friday to fire Police Chief William Bilokury. 

The city will start looking for his permanent replacement and in the meantime, Olga Maldonado will take over as interim chief.

Maldonado previously served as police chief in Mercedes and is the current mayor of La Feria.

