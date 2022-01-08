Rio Hondo Lift Bridge Reopens After Bus Accident

RIO HONDO - The Rio Hondo Lift Bridge reopened Saturday evening after a bus accident.

Four people, including two ICE detainees, were hospitalized after the bus crashed Friday night.

Authorities shut down the bridge so they could investigate.

The driver of the bus said to be in stable condition Saturday.

Trailboss, the company who owns the bus said in a statement Saturday "Trailboss will continue operations while working with the Department of Transportation and police department as needed."

Watch the video above for the full story.