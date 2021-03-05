'RIP SN10': SpaceX Starship explodes after successful test flight and landing
SpaceX made history on Wednesday as Starship SN10 successfully completed its sub-orbital test flight and landing at the South Texas launch site before exploding.
RIP SN10, honorable discharge— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 4, 2021
After a 2 p.m. launch was aborted due to excessive thrust in one of the three raptor engines, SpaceX CEO Elon Musk tweeted they would try again.
The Starship was in the air for nearly six minutes before landing softly, unlike its predecessors.
About five minutes after successfully landing on the launch pad, the SN10 exploded.
It's unclear why, exactly, the Starship exploded.
Previously, Musk announced on Twitter that he wants to create the city of Starbase, Texas.
March 3rd— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 3, 2021
In a statement Tuesday, Cameron County Judge Eddie Trevino said the county was officially approached by SpaceX regarding Musk's interest to incorporate Boca Chica Village into the city of Starbase, Texas.
"If SpaceX and Elon Musk would like to pursue down this path, they must abide by all state incorporation statutes," Trevino said in the statement. " Cameron County will process any petitions in conformity with applicable law."
Editor's note: This story has been updated throughout.
