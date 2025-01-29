Runaway McAllen teen reunited with family, police still seeking suspect

A 16-year-old McAllen teen was reunited with her family after running away from home in November, according to the McAllen Police Department.

Police continue seeking the public’s assistance in locating the man accused of harboring her.

Samuel De Leon Valdez is described as a Hispanic male, about 160 pounds, 5'2 in height, black hair and brown eyes. His last known address was in San Benito.

According to a news release, Angies Dardon was reported missing in November 2024. On Monday, McAllen police spokesman Sgt. John Saenz said she was located and reunited with her family on Saturday.

Harboring a runaway is a Class “A” Misdemeanor punishable by up to a year in jail and a $4,000 fine.

Anyone with information on Valdez’s whereabouts is urged to contact McAllen Crime Stoppers at 956-687-8477.