San Benito Crash
SAN BENITO- DPS Troopers are investigating a fatal crash between an ATV and a vehicle.
It happened around 7:30 Saturday night on FM 800 and Oyama Road.
According to a preliminary investigation, an ATV disregarded a stop sign, and crashed into a Nissan Frontier.
14-year-old Esela Lerma was killed in the collision.
Two other passengers on the ATV were taken to the hospital.
The case remains under investigation.
