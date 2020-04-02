San Benito Crash

SAN BENITO- DPS Troopers are investigating a fatal crash between an ATV and a vehicle.

It happened around 7:30 Saturday night on FM 800 and Oyama Road.

According to a preliminary investigation, an ATV disregarded a stop sign, and crashed into a Nissan Frontier.

14-year-old Esela Lerma was killed in the collision.

Two other passengers on the ATV were taken to the hospital.

The case remains under investigation.