San Benito pastor receives life-saving kidney donation from wife
Related Story
Pastor Eliu Gonzalez can often be found behind the pew at Templo El Salvador Church in San Benito.
He’s been preaching since 2005, and he said faith helped him cope when doctors diagnosed him with kidney failure in 2018.
“My faith was bigger than the trauma,” Gonzalez said.
He needed a new kidney, and doctors recommended Gonzalez start dialysis while he waited for a possible organ donation.
Gonzalez went through intense treatment for five years and three months.
“It's traumatic not only on your physical body and your emotional state, it affects you because you think the session could be your last one,” Gonzalez said.
According to the Health Resources and Service Administration, there are currently over 103,000 people on the national transplant list.
Gonzalez’s miracle came after his wife Lorena made the decision to give up her one of her kidneys.
“I didn't even think twice,” Lorena said.
The couple underwent 12 months of extensive physical and psychological exams.
On July 6, 2023, the transplant finally happened.
“I could see my body one more time receiving its vigor it needed,” Gonzalez said.
Lorena said she wants others considering donations to know the process did not affect her quality of life.
“People ask, ‘how has your life been?’ It's been the same, you just have to continue taking care of yourself like always,” Lorena said.
The couple is hoping by sharing their story, other people will consider registering to become an organ donor.
Data shows 17 people die each day waiting for an organ transplant.
This week, Channel 5 News is teaming up with the Texas Organ Sharing Alliance to get people registered to become an organ donor.
It's part of our effort to honor our former sports director, Dave Brown.
As a kidney transplant recipient, Dave was a strong advocate for organ donations.
Click here to register to become an organ donor.
Watch the video above for the full story.
News
News Video
-
Planned Parenthood South Texas launches fund to provide non-abortion related healthcare services
-
Witnesses react to deadly 18-wheeler crash at Mission home
-
Toddler found unresponsive in Harlingen remains in the ICU, daycare employee charged
-
Bond set for daycare employee arrested after Harlingen toddler found unresponsive
-
Edinburg brothers arraigned following road rage shooting
Sports Video
-
Former Nikki Rowe QB now 7on7 Head Coach
-
Mother reacts to Shaine Casas making the U.S. Olympic team
-
Valley Evolution Volleyball Club Headed to Nationals in Las Vegas
-
Roque Cortinas returns to Rio Grande City as head softball coach
-
UTRGV Women's Basketball Building Chemistry during Summer Sessions