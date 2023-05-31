San Benito ready for third state tournament appearance
SAN BENITO, Texas -- The San Benito Lady Greyhounds reached the UIL state tournament for the third time in school history.
San Benito will face Pearland in the state semifinals on Friday June 2nd at 4 p.m.
The winner in this single elimination game will face the winner of Denton Guyer-Bridgeland in the 6A state final on Saturday.
