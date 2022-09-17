San Juan police search for 38-year-old suspect connected to fatal shooting

SAN JUAN – Authorities have released the identity of a homicide suspect linked to a San Juan investigation.

San Juan police are searching for 38-year-old Jacob Arroyo, who also goes by “Miklo”.

Arroyo is suspected to have shot and killed a 27-year-old man Thursday night on the 600 block of West 3rd Street.

According to Chief Juan Gonzalez, Arroyo is considered armed and dangerous. He says the 38-year-old was last seen in the Pharr-San Juan-Alamo area and drove away from the crime scene in an old model grey Chevrolet Malibu.

Gonzalez reminds the public, harboring a fugitive is a criminal offense.

Anyone with information regarding Arroyo’s whereabouts are asked to call San Juan Crime Stoppers at 956-283-8477.