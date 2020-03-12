Police searching for suspect vehicle in connection to San Juan shooting

SAN JUAN – Authorities are investigating a homicide in San Juan.

Chief Juan Gonzalez with San Juan police says a 27-year-old man was discovered unresponsive with multiple gunshot wounds.

Officials got the call at 5:30 p.m. Thursday near Cougar and 3rd streets.

The suspect was seen in an old model grey Chevrolet Malibu, according to the chief. The suspect is still on the run. No details on the suspect’s description was released.

Anyone with information is asked to call San Juan Crime Stoppers at 956-283-8477.