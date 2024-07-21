x

Saturday, July 20, 2024 morning weather

Related Story

Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. 

You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and X

News
Saturday, July 20, 2024: Rain chances to...
Saturday, July 20, 2024: Rain chances to strengthen over the next few days
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. You can... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, July 20 2024 Jul 20, 2024 Saturday, July 20, 2024 10:01:00 AM CDT July 20, 2024
Radar
7 Days