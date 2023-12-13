Saturday Morning Weather
Related Story
Feels-like temperatures will be in the low 90s on Saturday due to humidity.
Rain chances will increase Saturday night going into Sunday morning.
Download our free KRGV Weather app for severe weather alerts, current radar, daily and hourly forecast and more.
You can also follow our First Warn KRGV Weather team on Twitter and Facebook for the latest weather updates.
News
Feels-like temperatures will be in the low 90s on Saturday due to humidity. Rain chances will increase Saturday night... More >>
Sports Video
-
Highlights from state semifinal championship game
-
Chargers' historic season ends with 49-21 loss to Smithson Valley Rangers in...
-
Brownsville Veterans Memorial Chargers compete in state semifinal game
-
Fans show support for Veterans Memorial Chargers ahead of historic game
-
Brownsville Veterans Memorial Chargers compete in state semifinal game