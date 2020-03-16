School district renovating Starr County landmark for 175th anniversary

RIO GRANDE CITY – The work is already underway at Fort Ringgold to renovate a deteriorating landmark.

The Rio Grande City CISD Fort Ringgold campus was used by soldiers in the 1800s – now it’s used for teaching students.

Gina Gonzalez went to school at Fort Ringgold when the barracks were converted to classrooms.

As a member of the Commission of the 175th anniversary Revive Fort Ringgold Organization, Gonzalez had the idea to renovate the canopy landmark on campus.

The canopy will resemble the original style – after that, more projects are scheduled for the surrounding barracks and the parade field.

They hope to be done in time for the 175th anniversary in four years.

