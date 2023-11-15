x

Second victim in Edinburg shooting released from hospital

A woman who was shot over the weekend in Edinburg is out of the hospital, according to the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office.

The 21-year-old is one of two people who deputies say were shot near Iowa Road on Saturday. The other victim was a 16-year-old boy who died as a result of the shooting.

Three men have been arrested and charged with the teen's murder. They're being held on a $1 million bond each.

Wednesday, November 08 2023
