Second victim in Edinburg shooting released from hospital
A woman who was shot over the weekend in Edinburg is out of the hospital, according to the Hidalgo County Sheriff's Office.
The 21-year-old is one of two people who deputies say were shot near Iowa Road on Saturday. The other victim was a 16-year-old boy who died as a result of the shooting.
Three men have been arrested and charged with the teen's murder. They're being held on a $1 million bond each.
