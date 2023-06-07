Severe weather leaves damage to homes in San Benito

Storm clean up in San Benito was put on a brief hold Monday due to severe weather that brought heavy rain, strong winds and hail.

"Hail was banging on the house and the house was shaking, and the wind was blowing, and I could just see things flying by my window," San Benito resident Sandra Diaz said.

Sandra says the wind knocked down her fence and items that were left outside were picked up and tossed around.

"As I was watching out the back I just see our frames, our window frames just flying out. I was like ok, I think it's serious," Sandra said.

Some of Sandra's neighbor's property was blown into her yard, and she says their garage door was ripped off.

"All their stuff was coming out of their garage. You could just see things, coming up and going," Sandra said. "It felt like we were [in a] hurricane or a tornado or something like that. It was really scary."

Sandra's husband, Jorge, was on his way home when the storm hit.

Not far from Sandra's home, another San Benito resident had damage done to his home as well.

"The winds, hail, rain, we looked out the window, started seeing the huge gust of wind. I know it was reported 70 miles an hour. I was scared for the family, so I told them let's go into the pantry," Reynaldo Villanueva said.

Part of Villanueva's roof was ripped off and the ceiling to his master bedroom collapsed.

The National Weather Service says straight line winds are to blame. Villanueva says he tried to prepare for the storm by covering his windows with wood.

The storm did end up knocking power to his home. He is still waiting for the electricity to be restored.

