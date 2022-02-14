x

Sharyland Golfer Erana Signs With Concordia

Related Story

McALLEN - Sharyland senior Maialen Erana put pen to paper at the McAllen Country Club Tuesday morning.

After weighing her options, the golfer elected to sign with Concordia University.

"It was just a really good fit overall," said Erana. "The academics are challenging and the athletics are competitive compared to other schools. I am super excited to be competing at the next level."

Erana plans to major in psychology while she continues her golf career.

News
Sharyland Golfer Erana Signs With Concordia
Sharyland Golfer Erana Signs With Concordia
McALLEN - Sharyland senior Maialen Erana put pen to paper at the McAllen Country Club Tuesday morning. After weighing... More >>
1 year ago Tuesday, May 26 2020 May 26, 2020 Tuesday, May 26, 2020 6:25:00 PM CDT May 26, 2020
Radar
7 Days