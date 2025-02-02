'She's depressed, she's not herself:' Brownsville mom calls for alleged bullying towards daughter to stop

A Brownsville Independent School District mom claims her 10-year-old daughter is being left out of school activities because of her learning disability.

The mother asked Channel 5 News to hide her identity because fears her story could put her job at risk. She will be identified as Mary.

"BISD, Paredes Elementary in particular, have managed to take my daughter, my happy-go-lucky daughter, away from me and crumbled her to the ground and taken her joy away," Mary said.

She says her daughter has dyslexia. In October, her 5th grader started having issues at her elementary school.

"I want my child to be heard. I want my child to feel like she is important and that just because she has a learning disability does not make her any less," Mary said.

She claims there were multiple instances where her child's teacher left her out of different school activities.

Mary says she has been in contact with the school and Brownsville ISD administration, but hasn't reached a resolution.

She says the ongoing issues are changing who her daughter is.

"She has been participating in ukulele and choir, and she loves participating. That was her high of the day, and she has requested the teacher to take her out of ukulele and choir, and she doesn't find interest in the things she used to anymore. She's depressed, she's not herself," Mary said.

Brownsville ISD released a statement regarding the situation.

"Brownsville ISD is aware of the parent's concerns and has been actively working with her and her child to address them," the district said.

At the end of the day Mary wants the school to take these concerns seriously.

