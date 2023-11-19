x

Sheriff: Body found in rural Edinburg under investigation

Update: The body was found in a car parked inside a used car lot, according to Sheriff Guerra. 

"I do want to say the business owner here at this car lot, in which the body was found," Guerra said. "They have nothing to do with this dead body call."

In a social media post on Wednesday, Hidalgo County Sheriff Eddie Guerra said a body was found inside a vehicle at the corner of FM 1925 and Las Cana Road in rural Edinburg. 

Guerra said the body is of an adult male, believed to be a victim of foul play. 

The county's Major Crimes Unit is on the scene, according to the sheriff. 

 

