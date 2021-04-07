Sheriff: Man found with gunshot wound in rural Elsa dies at hospital

A man who was found with a gunshot wound in his abdomen in rural Elsa Friday night has died from his injuries, according to Hidalgo County Sheriff Eddie Guerra.

At about 11 p.m., deputies responded to a 911 call on the 22000 block of Mile 51/2 W in rural Elsa, Guerra said on Twitter.

Yesterday at about 11pm, deputies responded to a 911 call at the 22000 blk of Mile 5 1/2 W in rural Elsa. Deputies discovered a male with a gunshot wound in his abdomen. Victim was transported to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injury. Investigation is ongoing. pic.twitter.com/I1aZfKIdXK — Sheriff Eddie Guerra (@SheriffGuerra) April 3, 2021

Deputies found a male with a gunshot wound in his abdomen. He was transported to a local hospital, where he later died. The man has not been identified.

The death remains under investigation.