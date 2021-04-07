x

Sheriff: Man found with gunshot wound in rural Elsa dies at hospital

A man who was found with a gunshot wound in his abdomen in rural Elsa Friday night has died from his injuries, according to Hidalgo County Sheriff Eddie Guerra. 

At about 11 p.m., deputies responded to a 911 call on the 22000 block of Mile 51/2 W in rural Elsa, Guerra said on Twitter. 

Deputies found a male with a gunshot wound in his abdomen. He was transported to a local hospital, where he later died. The man has not been identified. 

The death remains under investigation. 

