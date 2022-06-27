Sheriff: No active shooter at Cameron County Annex Building in Harlingen

Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza confirmed Monday there is no active shooter and no injuries were reported in Harlingen after the Cameron County Annex Building was evacuated due to reports of an active shooter.

According to Harlingen police, dispatch received a call about a possible active shooter at the building located at 3300 Wilson Road at about 5:35 p.m.

The Harlingen Police Department, Cameron County Sheriff's Office and Cameron County Constables responded to the scene and cleared the building.

"Everything was found to be ok, and no one was injured," Harlingen police said in a statement.

Investigators are looking into where the call originated from.