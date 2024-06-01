Sheriff's office: Deadly shooting in Mission stemmed from argument over roosters

A deadly shooting in rural Mission stemmed over an argument between a man and his nephew, according to the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office.

Aaron Cervantes, 21, was arrested Thursday on a murder charge following the shooting death of his uncle, identified as 54-year-old Fernando Madrid, according to a news release.

Deputies with the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 5700 block of North Doffing Road Thursday at 3:53 a.m. where they encountered a male with a gunshot wound who was later identified as Madrid, who was pronounced dead.

According to the release, Cervantes arrived at the residence with another relative to take some roosters he claimed belonged to him. Witnesses told investigators Madrid confronted Cervantes, who argued over the ownership of the roosters before Cervantes shot his uncle, the release stated.

Madrid was found inside a restroom at the residence.

Cervantes was booked into the county jail. He will be arraigned on Friday, May 31 at 1 p.m., according to a spokesperson with the sheriff's office.

