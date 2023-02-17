Shooting hospitalizes 15-year-old teen, Harlingen police investigating

A 15-year-old was hospitalized Tuesday following a shooting, according to the Harlingen Police Department.

Officers responded to shots fired at an apartment complex at 2901 Haine Drive where they found the teen victim who had been shot, according to a news release.

The teen was transported to a local hospital where they are recovering.

Harlingen investigators are actively working the case and are urging anyone with information to call the Harlingen Police Department at 956-216-5940 or Harlingen Area Crimestoppers at 956-425-8477.