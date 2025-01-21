Shooting investigation underway near Brownsville park

The Brownsville Police Department is investigating reports of shots fired near a park, according to police.

The reports were made Saturday at around 7:18 p.m. in the 1200 block of South Central Avenue, police said in a news release.

“Officers responded to the area and made contact with several citizens,” the release stated. “The officers were unable to locate any victims or suspects, nor were they able to find where the shots originated from.”

The shots fired investigation comes after video posted on social media showed people at Morningside Park in Brownsville, located at 1207 South Central Avenue, on Saturday evening allegedly reacting to sounds of shots fired.

When Channel 5 News reached out to the Brownsville Police Department for a comment on the video, police directed Channel 5 News to their statement on the shooting investigation.

Those with any information on the investigation are urged to call the Brownsville Police Department at 956-548-7000.