Silver Alert Issued for San Benito Man

UPDATE (5:30 p.m.): San Benito police issued a Silver Alert notification discontinuing 82-year-old Jose Moreno's search. 

SAN BENITO - San Benito police issued a Silver Alert for 82-year-old Jose Moreno. He was last seen this morning at a home on the 700 block of Easy Street at 5 a.m.

Officers said they believe his disappearance "poses a credible threat to his own health and safety." He was diagnosed with dementia. 

He was last seen wearing a gray shirt with gray pants. Moreno is 5' 5" tall, weighs 140 pounds and has gray hair and brown eyes.

U.S. Border Patrol agents are helping in the search with K-9s. 

Anyone who sees him is asked to call the San Benito Police Department at (956) 361-3880. Check back with CHANNEL 5 NEWS for more updates.

