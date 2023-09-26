SIX FEET AWAY: Practice social distancing now before virus cases peak, Valley doctor says
EDINBURG – Doctors say they hope stay-at-home measures cut down on how many cases the Rio Grande Valley will see, especially with more apparent community transmissions surfacing.
Hidalgo County officials say its healthcare system will not be able to handle the coronavirus if Valley residents don’t do something to try to mitigate the spread before it gets worse.
On Thursday, Dr. Paola Martinez with Edinburg Regional Medical Center told CHANNEL 5 NEWS the next two weeks are critical to keep the Valley from experiencing trends seen in larger cities, such as Houston and New York City.
Dr. Martinez stressed the urgency to practice social distancing – keeping six feet away from someone – even when standing in line for groceries.
