Slow but Steady Progress at Site of Border Project
Related Story
MISSION – Progress has been slow at a construction site for a border security project but there have been some changes.
The project is taking place south of Mission at the Federal Parido Banco Wildlife Tract.
There are now several new construction vehicles and the remaining soil appears to be leveled out.
The government has a plan, which is already funded, for three separate sections of border wall.
Watch the video above for the full story.
News
MISSION – Progress has been slow at a construction site for a border security project but there have been some... More >>
News Video
-
Abbott announces final extension of Emergency SNAP benefits
-
City of Roma’s finance director fired amid investigation into ‘possible discrepancies’ in...
-
Newly elected State Sen. Morgan LaMantia sworn into office
-
Can you catch a cold from not dressing warmly enough?
-
RGV Humane Society offering free adoptions of large dogs