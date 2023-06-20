Small Business Administration to close two outreach centers this week

If you live in Hidalgo County and had your home or business was impacted by the severe weather from the end of April, you only have a few days left to apply for low interest federal loans.

The Small Business Administration will be closing their pop-up office in McAllen on Tuesday, and their Palmview location is closing on Wednesday.

If you are unable to head to these locations, you can apply online at disasterloanassistance.sba.gov.