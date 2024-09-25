Smart Living: Employees experiencing ‘shift shock’

Have you ever had high hopes for a new job only to have your expectations crushed once you started?

You may have experienced shift shock, a term that's gone viral on TikTok.

Shift shock is when you start a new job, and it doesn't live up to expectations.

According to a recent survey, 72% of respondents said they've experienced shift shock, and 80% said it's acceptable to leave a new job before six months if it doesn't live up to your expectations.

Experts say you can prevent shift shock from happening by sharing your expectations in your job interview. Clarify your schedule, salary, and responsibilities so there are no surprises.

Also ask to speak to current employees to find out firsthand about the company culture. If you are really unhappy and feel misled, don't be afraid to leave.

In a survey, 48% of participants said they would try to get their old job back if they felt shift shock at a new company.

Watch the video above for the full story.