Son of former Gulf Cartel leader arrested in Brownsville

The son of a former Gulf Cartel leader was arrested Monday for a parole violation.

Osiel Cardenas Jr., 29, was arrested in his Brownsville home by U.S. Marshalls and FBI agents.

Cardenas Jr. was arrested in 2018 on a felony weapons possession charge and also for impersonating a law enforcement officer.

