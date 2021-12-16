Son of former Gulf Cartel leader arrested in Brownsville
The son of a former Gulf Cartel leader was arrested Monday for a parole violation.
Osiel Cardenas Jr., 29, was arrested in his Brownsville home by U.S. Marshalls and FBI agents.
Cardenas Jr. was arrested in 2018 on a felony weapons possession charge and also for impersonating a law enforcement officer.
