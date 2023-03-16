South Padre Island boosting safety measures during Spring Break

Texas week is now in full swing at South Padre Island, making it the biggest Spring Break week.

SPI first responders are out in full force, and they’ll be receiving help from their partners over in nearby Port Isabel and Los Fresnos to keep everyone safe.

SPI brought on 16 new lifeguards to their team, and 12 are on duty every day.

Los Fresnos has its multi-patient ambulance on standby, ready to roll into the Island as needed.

City leaders at SPI also set up a triage center at city hall that has eight beds and nurses from Valley Regional Medical Center.

The boosted efforts will last through Sunday, March 19.

