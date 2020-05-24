South Padre Island Car Crash
Related Story
A truck flipped over this weekend after a crash on South Padre Island.
A witness caught the aftermath of the crash this weekend about 11 miles north of where the road ends on South Padre Island.
Channel 5 News contacted the local constable's office, which said it had no record of the crash.
Watch the video above for more information.
News
A truck flipped over this weekend after a crash on South Padre Island. A witness caught the aftermath of... More >>
News Video
-
Valley Catholic mass gatherings to resume on Monday
-
Hidalgo County leaders react to Gov. Abbott's letter over CARES funding distribution
-
Health officials see spike in younger coronavirus patients in Hidalgo County
-
Valley infectious disease expert expects spike in COVID-19 cases after holiday weekend
-
Pandemic Q&A: May 22