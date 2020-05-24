x

South Padre Island Car Crash

A truck flipped over this weekend after a crash on South Padre Island.

A witness caught the aftermath of the crash this weekend about 11 miles north of where the road ends on South Padre Island.

Channel 5 News contacted the local constable's office, which said it had no record of the crash.

Monday, May 18 2020
