South Padre Island city beach rules
Cameron county beaches and parks are currently closed, while South Padre Island city beaches are open.
This is a reminder of a few rules for visitors to those city beaches:
* Umbrellas are allowed, tents and canopies are not.
* There must be at least 15 feet of distance between each umbrella.
* Only 2 chairs per umbrella are allowed.
If you're planning to head to beaches outside of the Rio Grande Valley, make sure you check if they're open.
The Padre Island National Seashore in the Corpus Christi area is closed, as are beaches in Galveston.
