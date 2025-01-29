x

South Padre Island Indoor Kite Fest set for next week

By: Jose De Leon III

The community is being invited to two nights of high-flying fun.

The SPI Indoor Kite Fest, brought to you by B&S Kites, is set for Monday, Feb. 3 and Tuesday, Feb. 5, from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Tickets are $15 per person, or $25 for both nights.

It’ll be held at the South Padre Island Convention Center, and reserving tickets in advance will be required.

To reserve tickets, call B&S Kites at 956-761-1248.

