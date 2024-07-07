South Padre Island shark attack victims recovering, officials say

By: Christian von Preysing and Stefany Rosales

Four beachgoers continue to recover after they encountered a shark on Thursday in South Padre Island.

Texas Parks and Wildlife Department Game Warden Captain Chris Dowdy said there were a total of four injuries, and only two people were bitten.

According to a Friday news release from South Padre Island, a 35-year-old male from La Vernia is out of surgery and in stable condition.

According to an incident report from the South Padre Island Police Department obtained by Channel 5 News, a man from La Vernia ran out of the ocean with a “severe deep laceration to his left thigh area sustained by a shark bite,” at the 4000 block of Gulf Boulevard at around 10:51 a.m. on Thursday.

A 49-year-old male from Celina was treated and discharged on Thursday. A 47-year-old female from Celina is out of surgery and in stable condition.

An incident report said first responders arrived to the 900 block beach area of Gulf Boulevard at around 12:48 p.m. Thursday in reference to a man carrying a woman out of the shore line. Both individuals were bleeding from their injuries.

Dowdy previously said a man received stitches after kicking the shark that bit his wife.

“The female subject sustained a deep laceration to her left calf area, and the male subject sustained a deep laceration to his right foot area protecting his wife,” the report stated.

A fourth person received minor injuries and was treated at the scene, according to the release.

"It is an unprecedented event that has never happened before,” South Padre Island Mayor Patrick McNulty stated in the news release, “Prayers to the individuals and their families.”

The last reported shark bite was approximately five years ago, the release stated.