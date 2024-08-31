x

South Texas Health System opens rehab center in McAllen

Related Story

South Texas Health System in McAllen opened its new rehab center on Thursday.

The new facility on North 10th Street will be staffed with 10 therapists. They'll offer physical, occupational and speech therapy.

The new building is double the size of its previous location. It has a gym with equipment that'll help with rehab efforts.

Last month, doctors helped treat more than a thousand patients.

News
South Texas Health System opens rehab center...
South Texas Health System opens rehab center in McAllen
South Texas Health System in McAllen opened its new rehab center on Thursday. The new facility on North 10th... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, August 29 2024 Aug 29, 2024 Thursday, August 29, 2024 2:09:00 PM CDT August 29, 2024
Radar
7 Days