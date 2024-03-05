South Texas sees decrease in college enrollment numbers

Some local colleges are seeing a decline in enrollment rates since 2019, according to data from the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board (THECB).

The THECB reports South Texas has an 8% enrollment decline in two-year schools between 2019 and 2021.

Preliminary data for Texas Southmost College (TSC) shows a 14% drop from last fall to this fall.

Matthew Hebbard, vice president of student affairs and enrollment management at South Texas College, said STC also experienced a drastic decline in enrollment, down more than 17% this spring compared to last year.

"One of the biggest populations that dropped for us were the high school graduates that usually come to the colleges," Hebbard said. "We saw our numbers drop pretty drastically."

Despite the decline in the spring, enrollment has increased 2% for this fall compared to last.

Hebbard credits the free semester package that is offered by the college, which helps cover the cost of education, for the increase. He expects a similar increase in the upcoming spring semester.

