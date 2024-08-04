South Texas Vo-Tech partners with Brandon Figueroa for back-to-school event in Weslaco
Students in the Rio Grande Valley only have a few weeks left of summer vacation before the start of the new school year.
The South Texas Vocational Technical Institute in Weslaco is partnering up with Brandon Figueroa for a back to school event.
Parents can show up with their child's backpack and get it filled up with supplies.
The event will take place at the South Texas Vo-Tech campus in Weslaco, located at 1600 North Westgate Drive Suite 400, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
