South Texas Vo-Tech partners with Brandon Figueroa for back-to-school event in Weslaco

Students in the Rio Grande Valley only have a few weeks left of summer vacation before the start of the new school year.

The South Texas Vocational Technical Institute in Weslaco is partnering up with Brandon Figueroa for a back to school event.

Parents can show up with their child's backpack and get it filled up with supplies.

The event will take place at the South Texas Vo-Tech campus in Weslaco, located at 1600 North Westgate Drive Suite 400, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.