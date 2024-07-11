SpaceX at Boca Chica is being investigated for damaged bird nests cause by recent launch

Federal wildlife officials have launched an investigation of the June 6 Starship launch from SpaceX's Boca Chica facility over claims of damaged bird nests.

The non-profit, Coastal Bays and Estuaries Program, says they documented damage to bird nests after the launch.

They found damaged or missing eggs at nine bird nests nearby after the launch. The species of birds who were impacted are under federal protection.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service's Office of Law Enforcement is handling the investigation.