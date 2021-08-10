Special Report: Justice… Finance and Frustration

WESLACO – She survived an accidental school bus dragging seven years ago.

Justice was served after the family settled a lawsuit with the school district, but frustration continues years later.

In Sept. 2012, then, 5-year-old Alicia Moreno was getting her school bus when her backpack got caught in the door and the bus dragged her.

Now, at 11 years old, she still feels the impact of that moment.

Her mother, Maria Medrano, was encouraged to get a lawyer. After feeling she wasn’t getting help, she tried another attorney.

Maria explained she never gave the lawyers any money, but later agreed, formally, they did do some work.

When she perceived as the lack of action, only increased her frustration. She hired yet another attorney.

Documents she gave CHANNEL 5 NEWS revealed the third attorney received $27,000 for the settlement for the accident.

Maria told us the money was split four ways – between the three attorneys and herself.

CHANNEL 5 NEWS reached out to the attorneys involved, they each received their cut of the settlement check.

Medrano says she has not, so she filed a complaint with the State Bar of Texas grievance committee.

Her last attorney claims he sent her the money.

