Spending Deal Pending Pres. Trump's Signature

WESLACO – A bi-partisan spending deal is pending President Donald Trump’s signature.

The bill was passed by the House of Representatives and the Senate on Thursday.

The president is expected to sign the bill on Friday and declare a national emergency to obtain more money for border wall projects.

According to documents from the Federal Register and the Congressional Research Service, the U.S. is already under 31 states of emergency.

President Trump has already made three emergency declarations during his time in office; one of them includes punishing foreign actors who intervene in U.S. elections.

For more information watch the video above.