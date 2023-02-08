Starr County research facility launches second Alzheimer’s study

With the amount of people with Alzheimer’s disease in the Valley is among the highest in the nation, a research facility in Starr County is encouraging people to participate in their newest studies.

Jessica Cantú, a longtime nurse at El Faro Health & Therapeutics, said she started working with Alzheimer’s patients soon after she lost her dad to the disease.

“At the very end, I would grieve him…knowing what was coming,” Cantú recalled.

Cantú said she joined El Faro Health & Therapeutics to help both patients and their caregivers.

The facility in Starr County is beginning their second Alzheimer’s study. Their research started last February when the facility opened.

“There were 1,000 participants and the goal was that at least 20% of those participants would be Latino or from the underrepresented population, and they were able to get 24%," Cantú recalled.

The initial study ended in November.

The facility's medical director says the studies are important research for communities like the Valley with a large population of Hispanics.

"They're about one and a half times more likely to develop Alzheimer’s, this is one of the areas with the highest rate of Alzheimer’s in the country," Dr. James Falcon said.

The center is still waiting the results of the first study, and are starting two new ones.

Participants are still being selected for the second trial, and recruitment has just begun for the third study.

Those interested in participating can call 956-586-5430.

