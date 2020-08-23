x

Starr County to hold convalescent plasma drive

Starr county is holding its first ever convalescent plasma drive on Saturday.

The treatment has been proven effective for some patients locally. A single plasma donation can treat four people

The drive is happening at Starr County memorial hospital in Rio Grande City from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The process takes about an hour and a half.

To register visit this website or call the plasma donation call center at 362-2390.

